Three South Carolina free clinics get private grant money

The CVS Health Foundation in partnership has awarded a total of $60,000 in grants to three South Carolina medical clinics to help with badly-needed supplies.

La Clinica Gratis of Community Initiatives, Inc. in Greenwood was one of those clinics. Executive Director Teresa Goodman told South Carolina Radio Network the grant helps them serve the community. “This grant truly provides a service that we would not be able to have if it were not for the CVS Health Foundation,” she said.

The nonprofit group linked to the pharmacy partnered with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.

Often when patients do not have the medical supplies needed (e.g. lancets, strips, batteries for the glucometer/blood pressure self-monitoring device) to monitor their conditions properly, their health suffers as a result.

“It has provided us with the ability to improve our services and provide something that is sorely needed for the patients that we have. We have at least 30 percent of our patients suffer from diabetes,” Goodman said.

The other clinics receiving grant money are Pawleys Island’s Smith Medical Clinic and Camden’s Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County.

For more information on how the Free and Charitable Clinics will be utilizing their grants to improve community health, please visit www.cvshealth.com/NAFC.