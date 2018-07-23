Congressman Trey Gowdy: President Trump has access to evidence of Russian interference

A South Carolina congressman who is not seeking reelection said that officials in President Donald Trump’s administration should assess their positions in the president’s administration in the wake of President Trump’s handling of Russia’s election interference.

On FOX News Sunday Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, said that the president has access to “every bit of evidence” needed to convince him of Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Gowdy also said Trump has regular access to UN Ambassador Niki Haley as well as the secretary of state, the FBI director, and the national intelligence director.

Gowdy said that the evidence is overwhelming and that the president either needs to rely on the people that he has chosen to advise him, or those advisers need to look at whether or not they can serve in the Trump administration.