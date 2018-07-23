Inmate briefly escapes Wateree River prison, steals vehicle

South Carolina prison officials say law enforcement was able to recapture an inmate who briefly escaped from a state facility in Sumter County on Monday.

The Department of Corrections posted a tweet early Monday morning saying that 24-year-old Brandon Jones had escaped from Wateree River Correctional Institution near Rembert around 2:15 a.m.

Later that morning, the agency said Florence County Sheriff’s deputies found Jones in a vehicle he had stolen during his escape around 3:50 a.m. SCDC officials did not give any details on how Jones was able to get off the property.

Jones has been in state custody since November as part of a five-year sentence for nonviolent second-degree burglary and grand larceny convictions. He was set to be released in early 2020 prior to his escape, according to the agency’s inmate database.

Wateree River is a medium-security prison which houses male juvenile and adult offenders.