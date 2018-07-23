Over 120 high school students spending this week at Presbyterian College for Business Week

Over 120 high school students are spending this week at Presbyterian College in Clinton during the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s 35th Annual Business Week. The annual event gives students exposure to the business industry and workforce.

Professor Norman Scarborough told South Carolina Radio Network that the students gain a greater appreciation for the complexity of the factors required to operate a successful business. “Having the opportunity to come in and in a week explore all kinds of opportunities. They will learn about leadership, they will learn about leadership, they will learn about entrepreneurship, managing a business.”

During the week, rising high school juniors and seniors learn about business topics from experts in the industry and hear from professionals in government and education. Twelve teams will form mock companies led by executives across South Carolina. Students are challenged to have the most profitable business through hands-on exercises and workshops.

Students learn leadership and team-building skills and network with young entrepreneurs. Four top-performing students will be awarded college scholarships at the end of the week.

“They have a chance to actually run a simulated business of their own. They get to practice entrepreneurship,” said Scarborough.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Business Week is sponsored by the business community across the state.