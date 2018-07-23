SCANA, Dominion quietly offered $1,500 rebates to keep lawmakers from electric cutting rate

As state legislators worked out a plan to cut South Carolina Electric&Gas (SCE&G) electric rates, Dominion Energy, the company that is looking to buy SCE&G’s parent company SCANA, put forth an effort to avoid a rate cut by upping their deal for customers.

The State newspaper reports that the rebate was upped to $1,530 from $1,000 the average amount that Dominion would offer SCE&G’s residential electric customers for higher bills that they have been paying for the failed VC Summer nuclear expansion if lawmakers killed their rate-cut bill.

Virginia-based Dominion has repeatedly said that its offer to buy SCE&G and give its electric customers an average $1,000 refund and a permanent $10-a-month rate cut is its premiere and last offer.

State legislators did not buy the higher rebate telling the newspaper that the new deal did not do enough for SCE&G customers who are still paying higher rates for the failed VC Summer expansion project.