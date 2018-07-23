Report: SCANA and Dominion offered $1,500 rebates to keep lawmakers from electric cutting rate

A new report says Dominion Energy tried a last-ditch attempt to avoid legislation that would slash the rates of a South Carolina utility it hopes to buy, offering larger rebates to power customers if legislators halted their proposal.

The State newspaper reports that the average rebate for South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) customers was upped from $1,000 to $1,530 for higher bills those customers have been paying for the failed VC Summer nuclear expansion.

Virginia-based Dominion has repeatedly said that its offer to buy SCE&G and give its electric customers an average $1,000 refund and a permanent $10-a-month rate cut is its premiere and last offer.

State legislators did not budge at the higher rebate offer, telling the newspaper that the new deal did not do enough for SCE&G customers who are still paying higher rates for the failed VC Summer expansion project.

SCE&G has sued in federal court to stop the 15 percent reduction, claiming it is unconstitutional because the utility attempted the risky V.C. Summer expansion with the understanding that state law would allow it to recoup any construction debt from customers. Legislators insist the law does not apply because SCE&G misled regulators about problems on the project after 2010.