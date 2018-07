Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— U.S. Rep. Gowdy says members of Trump administration should “reevaluate” their roles if president publicly undermines them on Russia

— Coast Guard stepping up patrols to stop unlicensed tours along SC’s inland lakes

— Farmers in 19 counties may be eligible for hurricane damage assistance

— More than 11,000 documents from SC’s Revolutionary War era are now available to search online