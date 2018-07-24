Farmers in 19 SC counties eligible for federal disaster program

Farmers in 19 South Carolina counties may be eligible for disaster assistance through the United States Department of Agriculture.

Applications are being accepted for the Wildfire Hurricane Indemnity Program. According to the USDA, 2017 WHIP for hurricane losses and related conditions, such as excessive rain and flooding, will be available for eligible farms in counties that received a qualifying Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration or Secretarial Disaster designation. Other crops, trees, bushes or vines outside of these identified counties may be eligible if the producer provides documentation the loss was caused by a 2017 hurricane.

Both insured and uninsured producers are eligible to apply. But all farmers receiving 2017 WHIP payments will be required to purchase risk management coverage, either crop insurance at the 60 percent coverage level or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage if crop insurance is not available. The program requires producers to have coverage for the next two crop years.

16 counties in South Carolina were declared federal disaster zones by President Trump after Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

To apply, farmers must be able to provide “how many acres they farm, where those acres are at, a production history and then the losses that were suffered,” said Bill Northey, Undersecretary for Farm and Production and Conservation at the USDA.

“There’ll be an initial payment of what’s expected to be 50 percent of the coverage of the loss for that WHIP program,” he said. Depending on the number of applications, there could be a second payment if there’s any money left over in the program.

“That we’ll have to wait to see how much sign-up there is compared to how many dollars were allocated,” Northey said.

Click here for more information on WHIP. Click here to see a list of eligible counties in South Carolina.

Applications are due by November 16.