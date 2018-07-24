Santee Cooper to maintain parts from failed nuclear expansion through at least end of the year

The Santee Cooper Board of Directors voted this week to maintain and preserve equipment at the V.C. Summer construction site through Dec. 31, 2018. In a release, the Board said it also voted that the Summer project equipment was surplus property and directed the interim president and CEO to pursue its sale.

The Board first authorized measures to preserve the project equipment when it voted July 31, 2017 to suspend the project. The authorization was for one year and so would have expired at the end of this month.

Santee Cooper has contracted with Fluor Enterprises Inc. to develop and implement a maintenance, preservation and documentation plan for high-value equipment at the site. Fluor will preserve components for potential sale and maintain any associated quality assurance records necessary for the sale. Santee Cooper and Fluor signed an agreement with the Summer project majority owner SCANA on June 22 allowing site access to execute the maintenance, preservation and documentation work.

“No other utilities have shown interest in purchasing part or all of the Summer construction project, and so the Board authorized Santee Cooper today to pursue opportunities to sell the equipment and to protect that equipment and so maximize its value,” said interim president and CEO Jim Brogdon in the release. “As a subcontractor to Westinghouse for about 18 months, Fluor is familiar with the equipment, and their involvement will be an asset as we move forward with this plan.”