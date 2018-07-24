SC ranks middle of the pack on mobile internet speeds

South Carolina ranked in the middle among all states for mobile internet speeds in a recently-released report.

The ranking was first reported by the Greenville News on Monday.

South Carolina’s average mobile download speeds measured 26.07 Megabits per second, according to the technology group Ookla — good for 26th-fastest nationwide. The Palmetto State came in ahead of North Carolina’s 25.2 Mbps, but behind Georgia (28.48 Mbps), Tennessee (26.37 Mbps), and Virginia (26.96 Mbps).

Minnesota had the nation’s fastest speed at 36.8 Mbps. Wyoming was the slowest at 14.28 Mbps.

Ookla based its data entirely off more than 2.8 million mobile devices which used its “Speedtest” app during the first half of 2018. Speedtest apps. Ookla then analyzed the results to break down connection speeds by provider and location.

The fastest provider in South Carolina was AT&T.

Ookla said the national average download speed was 27.33 Mbps this year, up 20 percent from the same period in 2017.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the study found urban locations in the 100 largest metropolitan areas had a much faster download speed that rural service areas. The difference was sometimes even nearly 50 percent faster depending on the provider.