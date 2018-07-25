Chemical company to create new headquarters in North Charleston

A chemical company says it will build its global headquarters in the Lowcountry.

North Charleston-based Ingevity plans to create at least 100 new jobs with a larger headquarters, the company announced Wednesday. Ingevity makes specialty chemicals and carbon materials out of wood-based products. Its products are used in automotive parts, asphalt and agribusiness. The company was created as packaging company MeadWestvaco’s chemical subsidiary, but has since become a standalone entity.

“Ingevity has flourished in the North Charleston community for more than 70 years,” President and CEO Michael Wilson said in a released statement. “As the largest publicly traded company by revenues in the Charleston region, we are proud to continue growing our roots in this community.”

Ingevity’s current headquarters is located at the company’s technical center roughly a mile from the site in North Charleston. The new headquarters will be on the former General Asbestos and Rubber Company (GARCO) site near the Park Circle community. The former plant is located on what had for years been a vacant, dilapidated lot. However, the city of North Charleston is working to revitalize the property with a future park, apartments and commercial tenants.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with Ingevity hoping to open the facility by early 2020.

The headquarters will feature an “open concept, eco-friendly office space,” according to Ingevity’s announcement.