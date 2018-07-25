High school students get a taste of college life at Presbyterian

Approximately 130 high school students from all parts of the state are at Presbyterian College in Clinton this week during the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Week.

Professor Norman Scarborough told South Carolina Radio Network the students are not only learning about business but also getting an insight to college life.

“They also get a chance to spend a week on Presbyterian College campus,” he said. “Kind of experience what college life might be like.”

During the week, rising high school juniors and seniors learn about business topics from experts in the industry and hear from professionals in government and education. Twelve teams will form mock companies led by executives across South Carolina. Students are challenged to have the most profitable business through hands-on exercises and workshops.

Students learn leadership and team-building skills and network with young entrepreneurs.

Four top-performing students will be awarded college scholarships at the end of the week. “Business Week also offers college scholarships. There is a little competition and have several scholarships that students can win,” Scarborough added.