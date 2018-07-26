State senator wants to know more about uranium leak from a Midlands nuclear fuel plant earlier this month

A state senator wants to know more about a uranium leak from a Midlands nuclear fuel plant earlier this month.

The State newspaper reports that Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, wants the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to release information on a uranium leak at the Westinghouse nuclear fuel factory near Columbia.

Jackson said he wants information on how uranium got through the floor of the plant and if the radiation from it is a threat to the public.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said uranium levels reached 4,000 parts per million That’s an amount that is more than 1,000 times greater than the typical amount of uranium in soil.

Jackson said he also wants to discuss other leaks and operating problems at the plant through the years.

The NRC has fined and cited the plant many times dating back to1993. Those problems range from high uranium in control devices and incinerators to employee accidents.

DHEC has agreed to hold a meeting on the leak and other issues at the facility.