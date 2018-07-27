Cell jamming technology to be tested at Lee Correctional Institution next month

Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC), Bryan Stirling Thursday told a group of state lawmakers that contraband cell phones being used by inmates in state prisons are still a major problem. “These folks are incarcerated physically, but virtually they’re out there. And that’s a problem.”

State prison officials said they will test equipment next month that can jam cell phone signals to prevent inmates from using contraband phones.

The trade group Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association is helping. Jerry Keegan of the group told a committee of state lawmakers Thursday they are working with the SCDOC. “To administer a test bed of contraband interdiction technologies, including jamming.”

Stirling told the Joint Bond Review Committee Special Subcommittee that more than 4,000 contraband cell phones or parts, such as chargers and SIM cards, were seized in state prisons over the last 12 months.

The equipment will be tested at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. That’s the prison where seven inmates were killed in a riot in April.