Horry County senator’s recovery from aneurysm expected to take weeks

An Horry County state senator is recovering in the hospital after his family said he suffered a brain aneurysm Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, was conscious Thursday night, according to his daughter. Nora Hembree Battle said EMTs were able to get her father to the hospital quickly and he “is OK,” but will be recovering for several weeks.

“The prognosis is good and we appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” she told the paper. “He’s got some recovering to do, but everything is looking good. He’s strong.”

Other legislators sent their support to Hembree, who is respected by both parties in the Senate.

“Peggy and I are hoping for a fast recovery for @GregHembree and we ask that you lift him and his family up in prayer tonight and in the days ahead,” Gov. Henry McMaster posted on his Twitter account Thursday.

“Sending our family’s prayers & love to the Senator from Horry & his wonderful family tonight & in the coming days. I’ve known him since he was elected Chairman of our 2013 Freshman Caucus – & I know that he’s a fighter, he’s tough, & he’s got this,” Hembree’s fellow State Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, tweeted.

Hembree has represented the North Myrtle Beach region in the South Carolina Senate since the 2012 election. Prior to that, he served as the region’s 15th Circuit Solicitor.

He is not up for reelection until 2020.