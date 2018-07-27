Horry County senator’s recovery from aneurysm expected to take weeks

An Horry County state senator is recovering in the hospital after his family said he suffered a brain aneurysm Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, was conscious Thursday night, according to his daughter. Nora Hembree Battle said EMTs were able to get her father to the hospital quickly and he “is OK,” but will be recovering for several weeks.

Meanwhile South Carolina Senate Republicans released more details Friday on what happened.

“Hembree’s prognosis is excellent and doctors expect a full recovery and a return to his life with no restrictions,” the party said in a statement. “He has experienced no neurological impacts in connection with the aneurysm and is fully engaged with his doctors, medical staff and family. Over the next few weeks he will be closely monitored, but no surgery is indicated as the condition is expected to self-resolve. “

Other legislators sent their support to Hembree, who is respected by both parties in the Senate.

“Peggy and I are hoping for a fast recovery for @GregHembree and we ask that you lift him and his family up in prayer tonight and in the days ahead,” Gov. Henry McMaster posted on his Twitter account Thursday.

“Sending our family’s prayers & love to the Senator from Horry & his wonderful family tonight & in the coming days. I’ve known him since he was elected Chairman of our 2013 Freshman Caucus – & I know that he’s a fighter, he’s tough, & he’s got this,” Hembree’s fellow State Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, tweeted.

Hembree has represented the North Myrtle Beach region in the South Carolina Senate since the 2012 election. Prior to that, he served as the region’s 15th Circuit Solicitor.

He is not up for reelection until 2020.