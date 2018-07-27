Warren endorses McMaster a month after hard-fought runoff

Gov. Henry McMaster picked up an endorsement from his biggest challenger in the GOP primary.

Greenville businessman John Warren, who finished second in the Republican primary last month, said in a Twitter post Friday that he met with the governor and now gives his full backing.

“While Gov. McMaster and I had a spirited primary campaign that highlighted differences, we cannot elect a pro-choice, liberal Democrat as governor,” Warren said. “As I said during the primary campaign, I have always supported Republican candidates and 2018 will be no different.”

Warren frequently criticized McMaster in the primary, particularly his connections with embattled political consultant Richard Quinn, who was at the center of a Statehouse corruption probe. Quinn’s firm ultimately paid a fine for failing to register as a lobbying group, but more serious conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges were dropped as part of the plea.

Warren ultimately pushed McMaster into a runoff and picked up 46 percent of the vote in his first run for office. The margin had been somewhat unexpected since the businessman entered the race later than his opponents and largely self-funded his campaign until the final months.