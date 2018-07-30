International African American Museum in Charleston receives a major donation

The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston received a major donation.

The Fluor Foundation, the charitable foundation of the construction, and maintenance company announced a $500,000 donation Friday. The donation puts the fund-raising goal to less than $1 million.

“Fluor values diversity and has always prioritized education,” said Torrence Robinson in a release, president of the Fluor Foundation and Fluor’s senior director of Global Community Affairs. “The IAAM’s function as a center of learning and serving students, not only in South Carolina but across the nation through digital engagement, aligned perfectly with our objectives. We look forward to watching this institution come to fruition and educate students for years to come.”

Joseph P. Riley, Jr., IAAM board member and former Charleston mayor added in the release that, “Fluor’s deep roots in South Carolina and its dual goals of supporting education and diversity are a natural fit with our institution. It is so meaningful to find partners whose history and philanthropic interests dovetail so well with the International African American Museum.”

Nearly half of all enslaved Africans forced to America through the Transatlantic Slave Trade

arrived in Charleston, and the vast majority disembarked at Gadsden’s Wharf, the future home of

the International African American Museum and one of the most significant and sacred

sites of the African American experience in the Western hemisphere.

The IAAM, a museum memorial, and site of conscience will present unvarnished history and culture, commemorate and

celebrate the foundational role that Africans and their descendants played in the making of

America, and highlight their diasporic connections around the world.

It will include immersive interactive exhibits engaging to all ages and feature the Center for Family History, a leading

genealogy archive that will help visitors identify their individual threads in the complex tapestry.