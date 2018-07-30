South Carolina’s school system ranks low nationally, but not the lowest

In a study ranking states by the quality of their public schools, South Carolina placed 40th overall.

The state ranked 46 in safety and 40 in quality, according to the WalletHub study. While low, the state was not the worst-performing overall.

Factors used were factors such as the number of schools making the U.S News & World Report’s Top 700 schools list, high school graduation rate for low-income students, dropout rate and various test scores to examine quality.

South Carolina ranked at 41 for the highest percentage of high school students who were threatened or injured, according to the study.

Public elementary and secondary education money usually flows from three sources: the federal, state and local governments. According to the U.S. Department of Education, states contribute nearly as much as county or municipal governments, while the federal government supplies the smallest share. Some researchers have found that more resources or taxes paid by residents typically result in better school-system performance.

Unlike other research which focused primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials. To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics.

Ten states and Washington DC ranked lower overall than the Palmetto State:

41. Arkansas

42. West Virginia

43. Oregon

44. Alabama

45. Mississippi

46. Nevada

47. Arizona

48. Alaska

49. District of Columbia

50: Louisiana

51. New Mexico