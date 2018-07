Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Columbia Police investigating circumstances around why one of its explosives detection dogs died in last week’s heat

— Spartanburg officials hope to convince Carolina Panthers’ new owner to keep preseason camp in the city

— Power utility SCE&G is asking a federal judge to stop a temporary 15 percent rate cut mandated by the state legislature

— Beaufort County church pays off its mortgage thanks to a $500,000 anonymous gift