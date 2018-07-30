University of South Carolina study shows effects of past occurrences of lynching linger today

A new study by researchers at the University of South Carolina shows a link between past occurrences of lynching, unpunished, racially-motivated murder and recent mortality rates.

Director of the South Carolina Rural Health Research Center at the Arnold School of Public Health, Janice Probst told South Carolina Radio Network that the effects linger. “Those attitudes, the attitudes that one race is better than another. That it’s OK to be mean to some kind of people. Those attitudes don’t go away just because lynching itself has gone away.”

Probst sad even though lynchings are not being done the racial tension still exists. “That they may still be expressed, although in more socially acceptable terms, but they’re still there.”

The findings by Probst and professor emerita Saundra Glover, show when socio-economic and educational factors are taken into account, the death rate for the overall population of a county was higher if lynching events had taken place there in the past.

Probst and Glover have written an article on the study, which is published in Springer’s Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities.