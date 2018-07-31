Mount Pleasant speech therapist convicted of health care fraud

A Mount Pleasant speech therapist could be sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars after she was found guilty to health care fraud this week.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said 44-year-old Gena Randolph was convicted in federal court for a scheme where she stole $2 million from federal health care programs, that included false claims of speech therapy for dead people.

Randolph was convicted of one count of Health Care Fraud, one count of Aggravated Identity Theft, and four counts of Making False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters. She faces up to ten years in federal prison on the fraud count and up to five years for the false statements, which will be in addition to a mandatory sentence of two years for the count of Aggravated Identity Fraud.

According to prosecutors, Randolph was banned from receiving Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements after a 2012 conviction for filing false Medicaid claims. As an excluded person, she was prohibited from working for any provider to perform services paid for, in whole or in part, by Medicare and Medicaid.

But federal prosecutors said Randolph disguised her ownership and control over Palmetto Speech and Language Associates and Per Diem Healthcare Services, both of which were submitting claims to Medicare and Medicaid. As part of the health care fraud scheme, Randolph submitted claims both for speech therapy services that either were provided by other speech therapists and for services that were never rendered at all.

In addition to hearing from the speech therapists in whose names Randolph submitted fraudulent claims, the jury was presented with evidence showing that Randolph submitted claims for services to beneficiaries who were dead.

“This case is a great example of the coordinated efforts of the South Carolina Attorney General’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office to combat health care fraud,” U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon said in a statement. “Cases like this send the message to all health care providers that we are committed to stamping out fraud in our state.”