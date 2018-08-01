College of Charleston resumes affirmative action

The College of Charleston is resuming affirmative action practices in its admission process after stopping roughly two years ago.

A statement posted on the school’s website this week from interim president Stephen Osborne said that a national conversation is taking place in higher education and politics regarding universities’ admissions policies, specifically concerning the use of race as admissions criteria.

The college will conduct additional application reviews for students of color not originally recommended for admission

The statement said that the College has made significant strides over the years in becoming a more accessible, welcoming, diverse and inclusive university. And that many people and groups on campus are working extremely hard to recruit the best and brightest students to the college and to raise their profile and they are succeeding. There are still many opportunities for improvement and greater support, and we know we can always do better.

The school said that students of color make up 20 percent of the incoming freshman class, representing one of the highest percentages to date.