Columbia real estate firm crowdsources house-flipping project

Trying to build off the popularity of house flipping shows like “Fixer Upper,” a Columbia real estate team is giving the public a chance to redesign a home they have purchased with plans to sell.

The Moore Company said it will let social media choose among the renovation options for the project. The 24-week project will give users ten different opportunities to vote on a potential design choice. Any net proceeds from the future sale will go towards charity.

“It’s going to be something that Columbia’s never really experienced,” co-owner Graeme Moore said. “Sort of a crowdsourcing, philanthropic effort. It’s just cool.”

The home involved in the “Flip & Give” campaign is billed as a 1920s “bungalow” in Columbia’s Shandon neighborhood just outside of the city’s downtown.

Wednesday is the first chance for users to log in and vote on a design choice: in this case, the master bathroom.

“Folks will go to the website and watch the video to understand the choices that they’ll have and then cast their vote,” Moore said.

Voters will also decide which charity ultimately receives the net proceeds after Moore Company sells the house. Partner Justin Drafts said contractors and other suppliers are donating time and resources to help save money and ensure more goes to charity at sale.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of people to help and feel like they’re being able to give back to their community,” he said. “The overwhelming support of the community has been fantastic. And I can’t wait to see how the whole thing turns out.”

Voters will also decide in the coming weeks what kind of roof, kitchen cabinets/tiles, plumbing and lighting fixtures, hardwood stains and other changes will happen to the home.

Moore said the entire process will take about six months, if renovations continue according to schedule.