For a limited time, MUSC offers free ‘virtual care’ appointment to anyone in SC

The Medical University of South Carolina is offering a one-time free online medical visit as part of a new program meant to increase healthcare access across the state.

The new MUSC Health Virtual Care will expand a program already available to the Charleston hospital’s current patients. Now, anyone in South Carolina will be able to sign up.

“Our patients deserve a high-quality, low-cost urgent care solution that is available 24 hours a day and is staffed by the excellent providers at MUSC Health,” the program’s leader Dr. Edward O’Bryan said.

The deal will only apply to your first Virtual Care visit. Online users can type in the promo code MUSCCARES. After that, the cost will be $25 per visit. The hospital said anyone in South Carolina can use the program, even if they do not live in the Palmetto State.

The program can be used for help with 80 non-emergency conditions, including allergies, stomach issues, medication refills and sexually-transmitted diseases. Patients can choose text, photos or even video while seeking a doctor’s opinion. Parents can also create a separate account for a child, if needed.

Virtual Care visits are handled by emergency department doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at MUSC Health.