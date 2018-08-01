Governor says he followed law appointing Condon to chair Santee-Cooper

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he followed state law when he appointed former state Attorney General Charlie Condon as interim chairman of Santee Cooper.

“If you read the law it’s clear that if there’s a vacancy the governor can make an interim appointment,” he said Tuesday, more than a week after appointing Condon. “There was a vacancy outside of session in November or December. I did not make an interim appointment.”

But senators say the position came open in December when Condon’s predecessor Leighton Lord resigned under pressure from McMaster and others in the V.C. Summer aftermath.

“So now they’re out of session again and we still have the vacancy and so I have made the first interim appointment and that’s Mr. Condon,” McMaster said. “And he has received his commission from the Secretary of State and right now he’s Chairman of Santee Cooper.”

McMaster said he had to pressure Lord to resign in order to get an audit investigating the feasibility of completing the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County, known as the Bechtel report.

“It’s been hard to get the facts,” he said. “As you know, I had to fight to get that Bechtel report released and had to remove the chairman of Santee Cooper in order to accomplish that — or ask for his removal. He ultimately resigned. We need to find a better way and that’s what I’m doing.”

Santee Cooper, a state-owned utility, was working with SCE&G to build two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. After SCE&G announced it was giving up on the construction project, Santee Cooper announced it couldn’t afford to continue, either.

“I’m aware of criminal investigations, and at least inquiries being made, and aware of a lot of lawsuits and this must be handled properly,” McMaster said. “We have more control and more decision-making concerning Santee Cooper.”

“There’s a lot more work to do an that’s why I want Charlie Condon. he will be taking his seat as Chairman of Santee Cooper. He has no connection to it previously. He goes in with a clean slate. Fresh eyes,” he said.

McMaster said Santee Cooper has $8 billion in debt and half of it comes from costs incurred while building the nuclear reactors. He has confidence Condon has the ability to turn the utility around.

“Enormous legal ability. A noted attorney and former attorney general for two terms,” McMaster said of Condon’s resume. “He is an excellent addition to that board to get to the bottom of what has happened at Santee Cooper and to see how to fix it.”