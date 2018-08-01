Road closed after train derails in York County

Authorities are cleaning up the scene after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in York County Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials said four train cars went off the tracks near the Catawba community around 7 a.m. County emergency management director Chuck Haynes said no one was injured, but investigators have not yet revealed a cause.

The South Carolina Department has closed a nearby rail crossing as cleanup continues. The crash occurred roughly eight miles southeast of Rock Hill, close to the intersection of Cureton Ferry and Rowells roads. There are some homes in the small unincorporated area.

“It’s a rural area, so there’s a very limited impact on folks that travel,” Haynes said. “But it will probably be a couple of days before everything is cleaned up and out of the way.”

The incident happened about eight miles southeast of Rock Hill. Haynes said one of the derailed train cars was an empty tanker which had trace amounts of sodium hydroxide. He said there was not enough of the potentially dangerous chemical to be a health risk for those in the area.

“It turned out to be an empty car that’d had sodium hydroxide in it at one time,” he said.

SCDOT is operating a short 1.4 mile detour at the Rowells Road crossing due to the incident.