University of South Carolina expands teacher retention efforts after successful pilot program

The University of South Carolina College of Education expands teacher retention efforts after a successful pilot program called Carolina Teacher Induction Program.

The leader of the program Nicole Skeen told South Carolina Radio Network that providing teachers support is the main goal. “It is designed to be a bridge to help teachers transition from the university where they received their preparation to be in the classroom. And then following them into the actual classroom.”

Skeen said the three-year program will incorporate elements of emotional support, instructional coaching, and leadership development. “We’re able to help the teachers feel more effective in the classroom, more confident in the classroom and that’s having a real impact on them and their desire to return to the classroom.”

About 35 percent of new teachers in South Carolina leave the profession in the first five years.

Proven successful, with 100 percent of the participating teachers returning to the classroom next year, the program is growing quickly as it expands to more schools and one new district. This fall, approximately 50 additional teachers will enter the program for a total of 65 education alumni served.