University of South Carolina expands teacher retention efforts after successful pilot program

The University of South Carolina College of Education says it will expand its teacher retention efforts this year after a successful pilot program.

Carolina Teacher Induction Program director Nicole Skeen told South Carolina Radio Network that providing support for teachers is the main goal.

“It is designed to be a bridge to help teachers transition from the university where they received their preparation to be in the classroom,” Skeen said. “And then following them into the actual classroom.”

About 35 percent of new teachers in South Carolina leave the profession in the first five years, according to data from the state Center for Recruitment Retention and Advancement (CERRA).

But USC says 100 percent of the participating teachers on the CTIP program will return to the classroom next year. In addition, approximately 50 additional teachers will enter the program for a total of 65 education alumni served.

Skeen said the three-year program will incorporate elements of emotional support, instructional coaching, and leadership development. “We’re able to help the teachers feel more effective in the classroom, more confident in the classroom and that’s having a real impact on them and their desire to return to the classroom.”