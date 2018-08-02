Berkeley Co. program preparing residents for manufacturing jobs a statewide model

As the number of manufacturing jobs grows in Berkeley County, officials there are making sure residents have the skills necessary to get those jobs.

“We saw Volvo really taking shape in Berkeley County and we, of course, want to provide the workforce for big industries like that, that come to our area,” said Hannah Moldenhauer, Public Information Officer for Berkeley County government.

Berkeley is the 26th fastest-growing county in the country. Two months ago Volvo opened an assembly plant in Ridgeville, bringing 1,500 jobs with it.

To meet the demand for people to work at Volvo and other manufacturing facilities in the area, Berkeley County offers the Lean Manufacturing course for free to county residents. It’s offered through a partnership with the county, South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ready SC, Volvo and the school district. Classes are offered at Trident Technical College Moncks Corner campus.

“It’s unique,” she said. “To our knowledge it had never been done before.”

“It’s really proven successful to the point that it’s now spread across South Carolina and other industries beyond Volvo are also taking this opportunity to realize that this is a great chance for them to develop a workforce for their industries,” Moldenhauer said.

Since the pilot program in May 2017, nearly 200 people have graduated from the Lean Manufacturing course.

She said through the program, the county is investing in both its residents and its companies.

“It’s an opportunity for the county to invest in its citizens when these industries come in so that they essentially will have the first bite of the apple,” she said. “But it’s also good for the industries because we’re helping support them and helping develop and provide a workforce for them so that their needs are met as well.”

Prior to the class offering, the county hosts informational sessions for people and companies interested in participating. Moldenhauer said in the first five informational sessions, the number of participating companies has grown to more than 40 from across the state.

“Every information session there’s been standing room only,” she said.

In addition to providing training, the four-week program also fulfills one important requirement for candidates who want to work at Volvo or other manufacturers: a minimum of one year of work experience in manufacturing.

“To have a manufacturing job at Volvo you had to have at least one year of manufacturing experience and from what we understand, high school grads, people that are looking for a career change, they didn’t have that. But it didn’t mean that they couldn’t. So we got together with Trident Tech and this really takes the place of that one year,” Moldenhauer said.

She said the program also helps potential employees meet high school graduation requirements or GEDs.

“We’ve seen phenomenal success. We’re happy to provide this,” she said. “We’re happy to share the message and see the success around the Charleston region and really, around South Carolina.”

Moldenhauer said they expect interest in the program will continue to grow.

“We don’t anticipate this will slow down anytime soon,” she said.

Funding from the program comes from economic development funds raised through sources such as payment-in-lieu-of-taxes. No taxpayer money is spent. But county officials say the program important to support its residents.

“We are about the quality of life and this is about creating opportunity for the citizens here, those who live here and those who want to build a family here or have a family here, so that’s what it really comes down to,” she said. “It starts with things like this.”

An informational session is August 2 at 6 p.m. at Trident Technical College Berkeley Campus in Moncks Corner. Click here for more information or to register.