Former SCGOP director taken into emergency protective custody after he killed mother’s dog, said he was Christ’s second coming

Newly-released police reports show a former South Carolina Republican Party director was hospitalized after a violent incident that included killing his mother’s dog.

Simpsonville Police said they were called to the home of Todd Kincannon’s parents last week and found him drenched in blood. Inside they found the dog with numerous stab wounds. Kincannon told officers he was “the second coming of Christ” and that God needed a sacrifice.

He was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to a Greenville hospital. Police said he will face animal cruelty charges when released.

The arrest was first reported by the Libertarian-leaning blog FitsNews. The blog reported Thursday that the hospital had released Kincannon to his family — apparently without telling Simpsonville Police.

Kincannon served as the SCGOP’s state executive director from 2009-2010, but has become increasingly erratic since leaving. Party leaders have since distanced themselves from the former attorney, largely due to often provocative “politically-incorrect” Twitter statements that got him negative national attention and eventually banned from the social media platform. He once called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi an obscenity associated with a female body part and joked about a 2013 Super Bowl power outage at the New Orleans Superdome as “It hasn’t been this dark in the Superdome since all those poors occupied it after Hurricane Katrina.”

He was arrested on a criminal domestic violence charge and kidnapping in 2015. Lexington County sheriff’s deputies said Kincannon purposely drove recklessly during an argument with his wife and grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving the vehicle, even after she rolled down the window to scream for help. Kincannon later blamed the incident on a reaction to prescription medication. Court records show that case was still awaiting trial as of September 2017. He lost his law license after the incident.