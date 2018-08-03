Funding for state Conservation Bank now permanent

No longer will officials with the South Carolina Conservation Bank have to ask legislators to reauthorize a bill that provides funding each fiscal year.

This week, surrounded by the bill’s supporters, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that makes funding for the Conservation Bank Trust Fund permanent. Click here to read the bill.

“Tourism is based on nature,” he said. “People usually don’t go to look at buildings unless they’re going to see the Parthenon in Greece. Most of the pictures you see are sunrises or sunsets or forests or rivers or somebody catching a fish or playing golf on a beautiful golf course so it’s very important that we realize that we are given gifts and we have to preserve them.”

The Conservation Bank was founded to purchase lands from private owners that could be preserved and protected in their natural state. It helps secure grants to buy land or easements for protection from mass development.

State Rep. Brian White, R – Anderson, was a sponsor of the bill and present at the governor’s bill-signing.

“To make it permanent is something that we needed to do,” he said. We took a good thing and made it even better by actually having a plan.”

The bill also provides $3 million annually for the DNR for matching funds for federally-funded grant programs, such as the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act.

White also commended Senator Chip Campsen, R- Charleston, who was a strong supporter of the Conservation Bank but not at the signing ceremony.

“This was his brainchild,” he said.

“It’s about those future generations, having a great state, great resources, a place to live, a place to grow up and raise a family and have a good-paying job,” White said. “All that is accomplished by this bill.”

“The smiling faces and beautiful places and we’re going to protect those beautiful places and this bill allows us to be able to do that for now and evermore,” he said.