SC mental health agency launches county mental health crisis hotline, with plans to expand statewide

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is introducing a new mental crisis hotline in Berkley County.

Department director Amanda Gilchrist told South Carolina Radio Network that those working the line determines if callers have a crisis, an emergency, or are simply looking for information.

“This is for the community,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re insured or uninsured.”

Gilchrist said the new line could help to cut down the amount of time Berkeley County law enforcement spends responding to a potential issue. “It helps to get a person to the appropriate level of care,” she said.

It will also get patients where they need to be rather than first responders taking them to the emergency room under current protocol.

Gilchrist said they plan on eventually launching the hotline statewide. “Some of our community partners want to get together and figure out how we can make this happen for the entire state.”

The hotline will be available 24 hours per day.