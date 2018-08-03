South Carolina Department of Mental Health plan on eventually launching statewide hotline

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is introducing a new mental crisis hotline in Berkley County.

Department director Amanda Gilchrist told South Carolina Radio Network that it determines if you’re calling for a crisis, an emergency, or looking for information. “This is for the community. It doesn’t matter if you’re insured, uninsured.”

Gilchrist said that it helps to cut down the amount of time that law enforcement is on the scene and that it helps to get a person to the appropriate level of care,” said

It will also get patients where they need to be instead of just taking them to the ER, which is the current protocol.

Gilchrist said they plan on eventually launching the hotline statewide. “Some of our community partners want to get together and figure out how we can make this happen for the entire state.”