Former President Bill Clinton to visit USC for new Riley collection’s opening

Former President Bill Clinton will be in Columbia Monday for an event honoring one of his longtime cabinet members and a former South Carolina governor.

Clinton is scheduled to attend the opening celebration for the Richard W. Riley Collection at the University of South Carolina. Riley served two terms as Clinton’s Secretary of Education — the only education secretary to do so for any president. Prior to being appointed to the post, Riley served as Clinton’s state campaign chairman.

The Greenville native served two consecutive terms as South Carolina’s governor from 1979 to 1987. Before that, Riley served in the state House and Senate from 1963 until 1977. Riley’s mission throughout his career was a dedication to education for all, including passage of the 1984 Education Improvement Act.

The Richard W. Riley Collection of his political papers will be kept at the University’s special collections library. South Carolina Political Collections, a special collections division within University Libraries, has been receiving materials from Secretary Riley since the 1990s. The staff worked for five years to organize, preserve, describe and catalog more than 100,000 documents. The university said the Richard W. Riley Collection is among the most comprehensive archives in the university’s S.C. Political Collections.

Clinton will speak at an invitation-only event at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.

The exhibit Richard W. Riley: Statesman of Education, is open through Dec. 23 at the Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library Gallery.

Riley’s alma mater Furman University established the Richard W. Riley Institute of Government, Politics and Public Leadership in 1999. He has been named a Distinguished Professor at Furman and at the University of South Carolina.