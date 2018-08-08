State probation, parole and pardon services earns first of its kind accreditation

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is the first independent community supervision agency in the nation to earn accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

The agency becomes the third law enforcement cabinet agency in South Carolina to be accredited by the CALEA, along with the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“This accreditation is the direct result of the governor and his staff in support of the triple-P for guidance and budgetary needs,” said Director Jerry Adger. “It is also the result of a strong support from the South Carolina Senate and the House of Representatives.”

SCDPPPS announced the accreditation with a news conference including Governor Henry McMaster Tuesday in Columbia.

All 450 of the SCDPPSPS agents are fully certified through the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and meet the requirements of law enforcement officers.

Adger said the accreditation is a boost in morale for employees, who may have had some identity issues after the department became a state cabinet law enforcement department. In 2000, agents were given power and authority to enforce the criminal laws of the state.

“Then they became a law enforcement agency and I don’t think they really understood what that meant and today they really know that they are truly a law enforcement agency,” Adger said.

“This is a first and there’s no other probation, pardon and parole outfit in the country, so this is a leadership in so many ways for South Carolina,” said state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal, who attended the announcement.

CAEA was created in 1979 as the first independent, international law enforcement credentialing authority working with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriff’s Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.