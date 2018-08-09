Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott, who was arrested last month on a drug possession charge, now faces two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says while searching Scott’s home after his arrest last month, investigators found several guns in a lockbox. Investigators learned Scott did not return a 40 mm Glock pistol which had been issued to him when he worked for the sheriff’s department. Investigators also found a 9 mm pistol that Scott was issued by the Columbia Police Department.

Scott resigned as police chief in 2013 and went to work for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He resigned from the sheriff’s department in 2016.

Scott was arrested on July 17 when investigators searching for a wanted fugitive found the fugitive and drugs in Scott’s home. During a search of the home, investigators say they found drugs.

Additionally a former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy Lisa Grazioli was also charged with Breach of Trust for a shotgun found in Scott’s home. Investigators learned Grazioli failed to return the shotgun belonging to the sheriff’s department after she resigned in 2017. Grazioli lives in Scott’s home. Both Scott and Grazioli turned themselves in Thursday morning.