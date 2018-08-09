Horry County senator placed into medically-induced coma after suffering infection at hospital

An Horry County senator hospitalized after suffering an aneurysm last month has spent the past week in a medically-induced coma.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, was placed in the coma after contracting a staph infection at the hospital. The newspaper said Hembree’s daughter Nora Hembree Battle speculated the infection likely came from an IV. She did note her father was no longer showing symptoms from the aneurysm.

Hembree was taken to the hospital on July 26. His law firm partner Fran Humphries said at the time that the senator called for an ambulance after feeling severe head pain while preparing for work. Humphries said the trip to the hospital likely saved Hembree’s life and he was expected to recover after a few weeks.

But Battle said Hembree began suffering the complications of a staph infection which spread to his lungs. She and Hembree’s wife Renee decided to place him into the coma. The hospital is using a ventilator to help drain fluid which had built up in Hembree’s lungs.

She said there is no timeline for Hembree to come off the ventilator.

Hembree has represented the North Myrtle Beach region in the South Carolina Senate since the 2012 election. Prior to that, he served as the region’s 15th Circuit Solicitor. He is not up for reelection until 2020.