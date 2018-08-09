Researchers with Clemson Extension have detected the damaging sweet potato weevil in three more counties in South Carolina, where Charleston and Beaufort Counties have under quarantine for several years.

The insect has been detected in Jasper, Colleton and Berkeley counties and the quarantine could be extended later this year to include these three counties.

Steven Long, Assistant Director for the Department of Plant Industry said the problem is that when the weevil doesn’t have sweet potatoes to feed on, it can survive off native morning glory, can survive the winter in these counties.

“Because of the temperature variance in those coastal areas compared to farther inland, it just doesn’t get cold enough to kill those morning glories or those weevils,” Long said. “If the morning glories were to be killed out if you had a harsh enough winter, the weevils would not survive, either. . . because those coastal areas don’t typically get as cold as other parts of South Carolina, that’s typically where you would see the increased risk of the sweet potato weevil overwintering and surviving.”

Long said for many years, the sweet potato weevil has not been detected in any of the state’s sweet potato farms.

“We don’t want it to become established in sweet potato farms,” he said.

“We actually did have a pretty severe winter, so that’s really unfortunate for what we found. We would have liked to have seen a lot of negative trap findings this year and be able to associate an uncommon cold winter with being able to kill out those weevils but we didn’t see that,” Long said.

The sweet potato weevil is one of the most destructive pests of sweet potatoes in the world, capable of causing losses of up to 97 percent in a single crop. It is widespread on every continent but Antarctica — almost anywhere sweet potatoes can be grown.

“We’re going to continue to trap. We’re going to continue doing surveys down there to try to figure out exactly where it is. We weren’t completely surprised to find it in the counties that we found it in,” Long said. “But we’ve got a lot more work to do now to figure out exactly where it is in those counties.”

Sweet potato weevils can ruin an entire crop.

Long warns people to buy sweet potato plants locally, don’t move them, even ornamental ones, from one county to another.

“That is a major threat for moving around sweet potato weevil in South Carolin and throughout the Southeast, quite frankly,” he said. “Just be aware that those plants like morning glory are in the same genus of plants as the sweet potato and can move the sweet potato weevil around. . . they depend on that human movement.”

Researchers are trying to determine exactly where the sweet potato weevil is before establishing quarantine in the three counties.