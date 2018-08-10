Georgetown named Best Coastal Small Town by USA Today

A national newspaper has named Georgetown as its choice for “Best Coastal Small Town.”

Georgetown tops USA Today’s list and was the only South Carolina town selected:

“The small community of Georgetown on the Carolina coast is what Charleston used to be – 200-year-old homes (more than Charleston, in fact), scenic plantations, lots of Southern charm and none of the crowds. Local restaurants serve up Low Country specialties, and outdoor adventures might include kayaking, fishing

or paddleboarding.”

“It’s exciting and humbling at the same time because it speaks volumes of the people, our people, which, when you live in Georgetown, we automatically make you a part of the family,” Mayor Brendon Barber Sr., said.

When asked why he thought Georgetown topped the list, Barber said, “There’s just so much to see and do in a relaxing atmosphere when you come to Georgetown.”

“We’re anticipating a lot of growth from a tourist standpoint, from a business standpoint, from a housing standpoint and just with infrastructure,” Barber said. “We’re preparing for people to come, not only to visit Georgetown but to live in Georgetown.”

Barber said the town is working on bringing in an anchor hotel for Front Street along the historic waterfront.

“Anything that you can think of that you would like to do when you visit Georgetown, you can,” he said. “So if you really want to experience Georgetown, come visit. Once you visit Georgetown and you meet our people, I guarantee you will be willing to stay.”

Click here for information from the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce.