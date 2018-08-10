SC Citizens for Life unveil new design for “Choose Life” license plate

South Carolina Citizens for Life unveiled a new design for the “Choose Life” license plates on Friday.

The new design incorporates a logo used by many of the 31 other states which offer a “Choose Life” license plate, SC Citizens for Life Executive Director Holly Gatling said.

“Almost all of them, not all of them — but almost all of them, have what is called the ‘Choose Life Kids,’ she said of the new logo. The license plate’s previous design was one designated by the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office. Gatling said the new design makes the plates more identifiable nationwide.

Gatling said money raised from the sale of the “Choose Life” license plates supports pregnancy services offered throughout South Carolina from the Association of Pregnancy Centers.

“All of these centers are able to refer girls and women to doctors for free medical care and help with other services like maternity clothing and then when the baby is born, diapers, formulas.”

Other services include free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, job training for mothers and adoption services.

“We hope that this redesign will generate more interest in the Choose Life S.C. license Plates which generate funds that we pass along to the South Carolina Association of Pregnancy Care Centers,” Gatling said. “These wonderful centers around our state provide free help for girls and women facing unplanned pregnancies.”

“Choose Life” plates have generated more than $68,000 towards pregnancy services since they were approved by the state legislature in 2008. The plates are available online or by contacting a local state Department of Motor Vehicles office.