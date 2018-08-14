Amazon employees donate 3,000 books to SC State Library Foundation

Employees at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia have donated more than 3,000 books to the South Carolina State Library Foundation.

“We’re really the central point in providing books across the state, depending on other sites’ needs and availabilities,” foundation board chair Debbie Yoho said. “We’re very grateful to Amazon for their generous donation as we develop, support, and sustain a statewide community of learners.”

The books are on a variety of subjects and will be available for state libraries to select for their collections.

“Amazon started as an online bookstore so we’re excited to give back to the South Carolina State Library Foundation and continue that tradition,” said Amazon spokesperson Ali Hutchins.

The Library Foundation is currently cataloging and sorting the books to create an overall list for each library. The books will be stored at the State Library in Columbia until needed.

“The directors or their designated person will come up and go through the stacks with a list of things that they’re looking for to see if they might be able to match up those things,” State Library Deputy Director of Statewide Development Denise Lyons said.

“We’re just grateful that Amazon reached out to us and we are always happy to discuss with anyone who thinks they might be able to have a donation and help our public libraries,” Lyons said. “We’re constantly finding out what people need and those needs change.”