Horry County senator recovering after medically-induced coma

An Horry County state senator is recovering just days after he was removed from a medically-induced coma.

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, no longer has the aftereffects from an aneurysm he suffered last month, his daughter told the Myrtle Beach Sun News. However, doctors placed him on a ventilator after he developed a staph infection while staying in the hospital.

Hembree’s law partner Fran Humphries had told South Carolina Radio Network there were some tense moments for the family during the eight days the senator remained in a coma.

“Had there not been a very positive turn in the last three or four days, it was very concerning,” Humphries said Friday, one day before Hembree was revived.

His colleagues expressed their relief. “Had the most unexpected yet wonderful call today when (Sen. Hembree) personally called me to ‘check in,'” State Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester tweeted Monday. “So good to hear my friend’s voice! #GodSpeed”

Hembree has represented the North Myrtle Beach and Little River area in the South Carolina Senate for the past five years. Prior to that, he was the Myrtle Beach region’s lead prosecutor. He is not up for reelection until 2020.