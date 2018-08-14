South Carolina Radio Network

MUSC ranked as best hospital in South Carolina

The Medical University of South Carolina is the top-ranked hospital in South Carolina for the fourth consecutive year, according to the latest scores by U.S. News & World Report.

The report evaluates 4,500 hospitals across the country and examines two dozen specialty areas.

MUSC ranked among the top hospitals in the nation in five specialties: Cancer; ear, nose and throat; gynecology; nephrology; and orthopedics.

The highest ranking specialty for the Charleston-based hospital was ear, nose and throat at 12th in the nation.

One other hospital in South Carolina — Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston– was ranked in a specialty. The hospital ranked 35th in diabetes and endocrinology.

According to U.S. News, its experts consider a wide range of factors when deciding the rankings. Patient experiences and outcomes had more emphasis this year.