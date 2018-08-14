Officials ID body found in Myrtle Beach State Park surf

Horry County officials have identified a body found along the shoreline of Myrtle Beach State Park on Monday.

The county coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the person as 71-year-old Robert Kiddy of Springfield, Virginia. Horry County Police said beachgoers found Kiddy’s body in the surf Monday morning. The coroner’s office speculated he passed away earlier in the day.

Officials said Kiddy owns a condo nearby and had been visiting the area by himself.

The coroner’s office said due to a “significant medical condition” more testing is needed to determine a cause of death Police did not indicate any signs of foul play, however.

The park’s boardwalk was closed while law enforcement processed the scene.