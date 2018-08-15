Beaufort County School District subpoenaed again

Federal prosecutors have again subpoenaed Beaufort County School District over decisions by its former superintendent.

The Island Packet reports the district is being subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for files of former superintendent Jeff Moss, including his personnel records and information about the district’s connection to the Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) and other companies.

Moss worked as a paid consultant for the ERDI for at least the past two years. The district is making the subpoenas public.

According to the newspaper, the subpoena requires the district to hand over Moss’ personnel file, including ethics training received and conflict of interest disclosure from August 2013, when Moss started with the district.

Moss resigned in May, two years before his contract was up. His five years in the post included two guilty pleas to state ethics violations over the hiring of his wife in a high-paying district job. The FBI also launched an investigation by the end of his time in office.