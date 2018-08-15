Coast Guard investigating cause after construction barge capsizes off Surfside Beach

The Coast Guard is continuing to investigate what caused a construction barge to capsize off Surfside Beach on Tuesday evening.

No one was hurt in the overnight incident, but Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson said crews responded to check on potential environmental damage.

“There was a possible pollution threat, so we had our Coast Guard station boat go out there and a Coast Guard helicopter fly over just to be sure there wasn’t any pollution leaking from the capsized vessel,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “So far, no pollution has been reported.”

The Coast Guard said it is working closely with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the barge’s owner Great Lakes Dredging and Dock to identify potential hazards and remove the barge.

Due to safety concerns, the Coast Guard is requesting the public avoid the area during the salvage operation.

The barge had been roughly a half-mile offshore for beach renourishing work. Dickinson said an investigation is underway into what caused the barge to flip.