Students return to campus at South Carolina State University

The President of South Carolina State University has a message for new students starting their college careers this week: “Welcome to the Bulldog family.”

President James E. Clark says he’s excited about the beginning of another academic year and another class of new faces.

“South Carolina State is a wonderful institution that has made a fantastic turnaround,” he said. “The new S.C. State is a beautiful place to physically come. It’s a wonderful place that will expect the best and the most from you and it’s a family. For the parents as well, if you send your students here you’re introducing them to the Bulldog family, where we care.”

Over the summer, Clark said the University has been improving sidewalks and buildings.

“Some of the residential halls will have significant enhancements done to them,” he said. “A refresh on the rooms. There’ll be some things they won’t see. When you do maintenance in certain areas you don’t get to see it.”

“We’re going to have a totally revamped facility for corporations to come and have interactions with our students for internships, for jobs and for major donors to come and look at opportunities for scholarships,” Clark said. “We’re going to make it possible for corporations to reach out with selected sets of students and spend quite a bit of quality time with them in this area.”

In 2015, the University was $23.5 million in debt. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) placed SC State on probation for two years due to financial issues.

With the hiring of Clark the financial situation has improved and the probation was lifted in 2016. The state legislature also voted to forgive $18 million in loans made by the state.

South Carolina State University also welcomes a new band director this semester. The University announced Patrick Moore has been named the new director of Bands for SC State University’s Marching 101 Band. Moore previously served as director of Bands and Instrumental Studies and a music instructor at Houston Baptist University.

Students are moving in this week. Classes begin August 22.