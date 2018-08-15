University of South Carolina to help to nurture tourism industry and service economy of Uzbekistan

The University of South Carolina has entered into a partnership to nurture the tourism industry and service economy in the former Soviet republic of Uzbekistan.

As part of the country’s initiative to build service economy infrastructure, leaders from two of its capital city universities, Tashkent University of Economics and Tashkent University of Information Technologies, visited UofSC’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management (HRSM) in Columbia this summer. After meeting with HRSM’s School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management and retailing department, the institutions developed a memorandum of understanding to establish a new academic and research collaboration. That memorandum has been accepted in principle and awaits final approval from the Board of Trustees.

Retailing department chair Mark Rosenbaum told South Carolina Radio Network that they will offer research and advice. “How can we develop a close relationship with Uzbekistan to help the country build its tourism and retailing economy.”

The momentum has begun to build for Uzbekistan, and UofSC faculty will help it grow, working side by side with native academics, industry experts and government officials. Rosenbaum and School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management director Drew Martin will visit Uzbekistan later this year for the next step in what could become a partnership that improves the service economy and quality of life for an entire nation.

“We want to create a center so that there is a central network that brings together service academics as well as practitioners involved in the economic structure of the country,” said Rosenbaum.

Getting there is already much easier than it was even five years ago, with more flights from major airports to the capital of Tashkent and new visa procedures to make it easier for tourists to visit.