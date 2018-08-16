DNR officer wounds suspect in litter surveillance probe at boat landing

State officials confirmed they are investigating after a South Carolina wildlife officer shot an individual at a Dillon County boat landing Wednesday.

Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lt. Robert McCullough said one person was taken to a hospital with gunshot wound to the arm. The DNR officer was also taken to a hospital.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is now investigating the case.

McCullough said several DNR officers were conducting litter surveillance operations at a boat landing along the Little Pee Dee River. The access area, roughly two miles south of Dillon, is known locally as the “Highway 57 Landing.”

He did not say what led to the shooting, noting that SLED is handling the investigation. McCullough did say the suspect involved will “likely” face pending charges once released from the hospital.

SLED noted there have been 23 shootings by law enforcement officers in South Carolina so far in 2018.